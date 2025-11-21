It sounds like Stranger Things will avoid a Game of Thrones style finale disaster, as one star says she's "extremely happy with where they took the characters at the end"

"It was everything I dreamed it would be"

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things
Stranger Things season 5 is just over the horizon, with the rapidly impending series finale building up a level of high expectations that are rarely seen for the ending of a TV show. It brings to mind finales like the end of Lost or Game of Thrones - but the stars and creators of Stranger Things are going out of their way to assure fans that the series finale won't screw the pooch.

Star Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the series, is promising that she's "extremely happy" with where things end up (via Collider), echoing the thoughts of her co-stars and the show's creators Ross and Matt Duffer.

