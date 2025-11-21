It sounds like Stranger Things will avoid a Game of Thrones style finale disaster, as one star says she's "extremely happy with where they took the characters at the end"

Stranger Things season 5 is just over the horizon, with the rapidly impending series finale building up a level of high expectations that are rarely seen for the ending of a TV show. It brings to mind finales like the end of Lost or Game of Thrones - but the stars and creators of Stranger Things are going out of their way to assure fans that the series finale won't screw the pooch.

Star Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the series, is promising that she's "extremely happy" with where things end up (via Collider), echoing the thoughts of her co-stars and the show's creators Ross and Matt Duffer.

"To give a slightly different answer than I have been saying, which is just sad, emotional, and things, I was actually so happy, no spoilers, about some of the last scenes and what was happening," Hawke says. "I found myself extremely happy with where they took the characters at the end. It was everything I dreamed it would be, and so there was a joy there, too."

At the same time, the Duffers themselves have been directly addressing the issues with some well-known series finale flops, with Matt Duffer telling GamesRadar+ that they "learned every lesson" possible to make the Stranger Things finale as good as it deserves to be.

"We're constantly learning what works and what didn't work, and we're applying those lessons or attempting to apply those lessons to the next season," Duffer states. "So hopefully we have learned any possible lesson there is to learn, and season 5 will be perfect, and fans won't have any issue with anything. I think that the chances of that are 0.5%."

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1, arrives this November 26, with volumes 2 and 3 following soon after on December 25 and December 31. Until then, check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix.