Deadpool and Wolverine director says Stranger Things series finale is "10 out of 10 perfect": "I have to say, it wrecked me"

There almost couldn't be more pressure on the series finale of Stranger Things to deliver on the expectations of fans of the long running Netflix streaming show. Fortunately, Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who helmed some episodes of Stranger Things season 5, has big praise for the finale, calling it a "masterpiece" and a "perfect 10 out of 10".

"Having watched the final version of the final episode of the final season of Stranger Things, it is a masterpiece. The Duffers have stuck that landing. So 10 out of 10 perfect," Levy tells Collider. "And I know it sounds like I'm kind of promoting my own show, but this is really said with just deference and tremendous respect to Matt and Ross, who wrote and directed that finale episode. And it is so deeply satisfying and moving. I have to say, it wrecked me."

Of course, we don't yet know what will happen at the end of the impending Stranger Things season 5, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer have had the ending in mind for years now.

"Obviously, it's stressful trying to figure out how you want to end the show," Ross Duffer previously stated. "Luckily, it was about six or seven years ago that we knew at least what the final scene is. We always knew what the last 40 minutes were going to be."

Stranger Things kicked off all the way back in 2016, with the finale arriving just a few months shy of ten years after the first season became a smash hit.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 1, arrives this November 26, with volumes 2 and 3 following soon after on December 25 and December 31. Until then, check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix.