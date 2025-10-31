Stranger Things creators say they've known the final scene for "six or seven years," and "always knew what the last 40 minutes were going to be"

News
By published

The Duffer brothers have been working toward the ending of Stranger Things for years

The kids of Hawkins, Indiana riding their bikes in a promo image for Stranger Things season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)

The start of Stranger Things season 5 is just around the corner, and though it's taken nearly 10 years to get here, the show's creators Ross and Matt Duffer say they've known how the series would end for nearly as long.

Speaking in a panel at Italy's Lucca Comics and Games Festival (via Variety) alongside Stranger Things cast members Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin Henderson), Noah Schnapp (the actor behind Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), the Duffers reminisced about planning the ending of the show, which they came up with years ago.

"You are having to let go in a way and say goodbye," co-creator Matt Duffer tells the panel. "So we weren't thinking about that too much when we were writing that final episode. But once we read it through with [the actors], we realized how much it reflected our own experience. And hopefully that emotion that we felt writing it – and our actors felt performing it – is going to come through to the audience."

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.