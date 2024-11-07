Stranger Things fans think the episode titles of the Netflix show's final season reveal how Eddie Munson can come back

Netflix has released all of the episode titles for Stranger Things season 5, and they've already spawned several theories. One of the most intriguing relates to fan-favorite Eddie Munson, who viewers have been hoping to make a surprise return ever since his untimely death in season 4.

This all revolves around the episode six title, 'Escape From Camazotz'. Posting on Reddit, one user shared their theory on what it might mean. They wrote: "So we can see episode 6 is titled 'Escape From Camazots' and Camazots is a death bat god creature in Mayan mythology. Could this be hinting to Eddie who was consumed by demobats and may have later transformed into Camazots?"

While an Eddie return in some form isn't entirely off the cards, it's one that both the showrunners and Joseph Quinn have been pretty tightlipped on so far. Stranger things have happened, though, and we're expecting plenty of twists in the final season.

Even more intriguingly, Camazots is also a villain in Dungeons and Dragons, which we know Stranger Things draws most of its inspiration from. The character is a relatively minor bad guy, but is known as the Olman god of bats who holds influence over the underworld. He presents as part bat, part man in the game lore, which seems pretty fitting given Eddie's demise.

However, nothing is quite that simple as another fan pointed out that Camazots might have another meaning entirely. "Camazotz is also the name of a planet in a A Wrinkle In Time, which is most definitely what the title is actually referencing," they argued. "The book is already confirmed to be somehow relevant and tied into the plot."

This seems pretty likely as the Stranger Things writers' room did post a nod to the book back in April 2023 on Twitter. In the novel Camazotz is also a planet in which its inhabitants are under a form of mind control, which feels pretty relevant.

We'll just have to wait and see what the truth is. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.