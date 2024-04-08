Stranger Things star knows whether Eddie is returning for the final season, but he’s not telling you

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn may have joining the MCU on the horizon, but it seems like he might not have shut the door completely on the Upside Down yet.

During a recent appearance at FACTS Belgian Comic-Con, the Eddie Munson star gave a cryptic response about whether he knows if his character will be back for the final season. Smiling, he replied: "I do know, but I’m not telling you. Good question." You can watch his full response below to see what you make of it.

Eddie was a new arrival in Stranger Things season 4, instantly winning hearts of audiences as a heavy metal loving member of the Hellfire Club. However, he was one of the unlucky ones who didn’t make it through the final confrontation with Vecna in the show’s finale, after he sacrificed himself to the Demobats to buy the others some more time.

Since it aired, there have been plenty of theories about how Eddie could return in some form or another. However, Quinn has been pretty clear that he thinks it’s unlikely. "[Director and producer] Shawn Levy has said it publicly," he previously told GQ. "I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely. He seems pretty fucking dead to me."

We’ll have to wait and see whether we see the star wearing that iconic wig again, but in the meantime Quinn has a fair amount on his plate. Next up is A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyong'o, then he’s got Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal. After that, he’s all set to join the MCU as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch) alongside Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

Stranger Things season 5 is currently filming, but there’s been no word yet on its potential release date. While we wait, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.