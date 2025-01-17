Severance fans think they recognize the voice of the Lumon building in season 2's premiere – and it's an A-list star

Severance season 2 has just hit Apple TV Plus, and fans have already started sharing their theories, including who that mysterious voice behind the Lumon building could be.

Warning, this article contains mild spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 1, so make sure you have seen the premiere before reading on. But first, read our spoiler-free Severance season 2 review .

During the season 2 premiere, Lumon staff Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry), sit down to watch a promotional video for the Lumon building. In the video, the talking cartoon building informs the workers how it's improved severed workers' conditions after the core four's breach at the end of season 1. Although the informational clip starts off happy and humorous, it soon turns dark letting the workers know that the building sees everything, including that kiss between Mark and Helly.

However, as funny as those little puppets may be, the contents of the video is not the most interesting part; it's the voice, which many fans think belongs to a certain Sonic 3 star...

"The voice for the Lumon building DEFINITELY had to be Keanu Reeves," said one fan on Twitter , to which another replied , "I had to rewind this part cuz I was so distracted by his voice, it caught me so off guard." Check out the video below.

#SEVERANCE: Season 2 Spoilers-------the voice for the Lumon building DEFINITELY had to be keanu reeves 😭 pic.twitter.com/XG31LblhJLJanuary 17, 2025

Although Reeves is not listed in the credits, fans are pretty certain it is him, which makes us wonder if the star could show up later on in the season as a Lumon employee. If Reeves is coming into the series, he won't be the only fresh face, as Severance season 2 has already added Sarah Bock as Miss Huang, Bob Balaban as Mark, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond.

Episode 2 titled 'Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig' might touch on the Lumon building's message again as the episode's synopsis from Apple TV Plus reads: "Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Severance season 2 episode 1 is available to watch on Apple TV Plus now, with episode 2 landing on January 24 and further episodes dropping weekly. Ensure you don't miss any with our Severance season 2 release schedule .