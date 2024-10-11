Severance creators have mapped out the show’s endgame, and it likely includes several more seasons

Severance is already lining up further seasons, according to one of its executive producers. Mohamad El Masri told IndieWire that they’re "always thinking ahead to future seasons" when they’re making the show.

"Even in season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that," he explained. "I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going. People are interested, people are watching, and now with season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up season 3 and beyond?"

El Masri also confirmed that despite there not yet being an official renewal, "there was work being done on season 3 while they were still shooting season 2." Severance season 2 is set to begin on Apple TV+ in January 2025, and from what’s been teased so far, it will feature a return to Lumon after the dramatic season 1 finale.

The producer teased they’ll be getting much deeper into the lore of the company too, describing the show as having a "video-game quality" as they reveal "undiscovered parts of the map". He added: "A lot of our work in season 2 was like, 'What else is in this place? Where else can we go? What else can we discover? What does this company want? How did this company come to this town? What does this family want?' That’s stuff you have to answer."

