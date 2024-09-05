Report: Concord is still going to be part of Amazon's new anthology TV show Secret Level despite its abrupt cancellation

Despite its abrupt cancellation, Concord is still slated to be a part of Amazon's Secret Level anthology TV series, reports IGN.

The biggest gaming news this week is undoubtedly PlayStation's decision to take Concord offline and issue mass refunds only two weeks after the game fully launched. Firewalk Studios said the decision came down to the fact that there were "aspects of the game and our initial launch" that didn't "land the way we'd intended", but its abysmal Steam sales and generally lukewarm to negative reception were likely primary drivers.

It has remained an open question whether Amazon would go through with dedicating a whole episode of TV to a game that will no doubt be better remembered for its cancellation than its lore or story. That's not to say there isn't plenty of compelling lore in Concord to draw from for a single episode of TV; it's just that the real-life story of the game's historically brief run will likely be a shadow over its airing.

Regardless, IGN reports that the Concord episode of Secret Level is "still slated to air" in the first season of the show that's due to premiere on Prime Video on December 10.

Secret Level will tell 15 different stories based on popular video game franchises including Pac-Man, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, God of War, Armored Core, and indeed, Concord.

