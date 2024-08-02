The Umbrella Academy actor praises the "funny and talented" Last Of Us star Nick Offerman as he joins the final season of the hit Netflix show

The upcoming final season of The Umbrella Academy features some exciting new additions to the cast in the form of Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman and Will & Grace's Megan Mullally. However, even though we are very close to the season's release on August 8, their roles are still under wraps.

But that hasn't stopped Justin H. Min (who plays Ben) from waxing lyrical about working with them. "They're so funny, they're so talented; they were game for anything," Min says, speaking to GamesRadar+. "It's so hard, I think, to come on to the fourth season of a show, because it's like a well-oiled machine - everyone knows what they're doing. To come into that context is kind of scary, but it felt like they had always been there!"

The Umbrella Academy follows a group of super-powered, adoptive siblings who spent their youth as superheroes. Now grown up, the show sees them face world-ending threats and navigate their often dysfunctional relationships with each other. Also among the cast are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, and Robert Sheehan, as well as David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Ritu Arya.

At the end of season 3 the siblings found themselves in an alternate dimension without their powers. The start of season 4 will see them try to adjust to their new lives while facing a new threat.

Min's Ben has an extra challenge on top of that. He's not the Ben the other characters grew up with (who died before the beginning of the series); he's a Ben from an alternate universe. Min explains that Ben is having a harder time than the other characters in season 4 and feels "very displaced".

"He doesn't quite know where he fits in or belongs," the actor elaborates. "He's the only surviving member of the Sparrow Academy, which was his sole identity and family. He's never quite fit in with the Umbrellas, so he doesn't really know what to do."

All six episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 stream on Netflix from August 8.