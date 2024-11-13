Dune: Prophecy release schedule: When is episode 1 on Max and NOW?

Dune: Prophecy is set to take us back to the world of Paul Atreides – but 10,000 years before he landed on Arrakis. The new prequel series follows the sisterhood that would go on to become the all-powerful Bene Gesserit, led by the formidable Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson) as they come up against forces that threaten the future of humanity.

We've got everything you need to know about the Dune: Prophecy release schedule right here, including what date and time every episode is set to be released – both on TV and on streaming – in the US and the UK.

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy ​​episode 1 release date is November 17, 2024, at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific in the US and 2am GMT on November 18 in the UK. If you don't fancy an especially late night across the pond, you can also catch the episode later that day at 9pm GMT on Sky Atlantic.

Dune: Prophecy release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy episode 1 – The Hidden Hand – Sunday, November 17 (US)/Monday, November 18 (UK)

Dune: Prophecy episode 2 – Two Wolves – Sunday, November 24 (US)/Monday, November 25 (UK)

Dune: Prophecy episode 3 – Sisterhood Above All – Sunday, December 1 (US)/Monday, December 2 (UK)

Dune: Prophecy episode 4 – TBA – Sunday, December 8 (US)/Monday, December 9 (UK)

Dune: Prophecy episode 5 – TBA – Sunday, December 15 (US)/Monday, December 16 (UK)

Dune: Prophecy episode 6 – TBA – Sunday, December 22 (US)/Monday, December 23 (UK)

How many episodes of Dune: Prophecy are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

There are six episodes in Dune: Prophecy. That's slightly fewer than other recent HBO releases, like The Penguin and House of the Dragon season 2, which both clocked in at eight episodes.

Where can I watch Dune: Prophecy?

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy is available to watch on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. No matter where you are or which service you're using, though, you'll need a subscription to tune in.

