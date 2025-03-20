Win a Blu-ray of Godzilla vs Biollante

We have five copies to give away!

Godzilla emerging from an exploding volcano.
(Image credit: Criterion Collection)

The seventeenth instalment of the franchise, 1989's Godzilla vs Biollante created a new kaiju adversary for the King of the Monsters: Biollante, a bio-engineered hybrid of rose, human, and Godzilla’s own cells. 

An entertainingly goofy affair, it also features machine-gun shootouts, an “Anti-Nuclear Energy Bacteria”, a young psychic who can use her powers to attack Godzilla, a Thunderbirds-esque craft called the Super X2, maser-packing tanks, American mercenaries, and a Middle Eastern assassin. Phew!

The new Criterion Collection release includes a 4K restoration of the film. Bonus features include an expert commentary, and a 1993 Making Of piece full of behind-the-scenes footage (including glimpses of the camera crew zooming across the pond at Toho Studios towards the man in the monster costume!)

Godzilla vs Biollante is available to buy from 24 March in both dual-format (4K & Blu-ray) and Blu-ray editions. We have five Blu-rays up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF THE UK. 

The cover of the Godzilla vs Biollante Blu-ray.

(Image credit: Criterion)
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.

