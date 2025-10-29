Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie will be scored by legendary composer John Williams, marking their 30th collaboration

Steven Spielberg and John Williams are teaming up again

Steven Spielberg and John Williams are set to reunite once again for the director's upcoming UFO movie.

This will be the 30th time Spielberg and Williams have joined forces. Their previous collaborations include the likes of Indiana Jones, Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan.

