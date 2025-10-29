Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie will be scored by legendary composer John Williams, marking their 30th collaboration

Steven Spielberg and John Williams are set to reunite once again for the director's upcoming UFO movie.

This will be the 30th time Spielberg and Williams have joined forces. Their previous collaborations include the likes of Indiana Jones, Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan.

The news was confirmed by Juilliard School president Damian Woetzel during a John Williams themed event. "The catalyst is John Williams, who is in Los Angeles doing what he does: he is working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie. And that is something to be happy about," Woetzel said, per the journalist Doug Adams (via Variety).

Hardly anything is known about Spielberg's new UFO film just yet, apart from some cast members. Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and Colin Firth are set to star.

"I never liked film music very much," Williams said earlier this year. "Film music, however good it can be – and it usually isn't, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there… I just think the music isn't there. That, what we think of as this precious great film music is… we're remembering it in some kind of nostalgic way… Just the idea that film music has the same place in the concert hall as the best music in the canon is a mistaken notion, I think."

Back in 2023, Williams also confirmed that he wouldn't be retiring anytime soon. "So I've got 10 more years to go. I'll stick around for a while! Also, you can't 'retire' from music. It's like breathing. It's your life. It's my life. A day without music is a mistake," he said.

Spielberg's UFO movie is coming in 2026. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies coming this year and beyond.