John Williams, the legendary composer behind Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and the original Superman theme admits he "never liked film music very much"

Legendary, Oscar-winning film composer John Williams says he doesn't care for film music in general, actually.

"I never liked film music very much," Williams told The Guardian. "Film music, however good it can be – and it usually isn't, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there… I just think the music isn't there. That, what we think of as this precious great film music is… we're remembering it in some kind of nostalgic way… Just the idea that film music has the same place in the concert hall as the best music in the canon is a mistaken notion, I think."

Williams is perhaps best known for creating some of the most important music in pop culture history – point blank, period. He scored the first Star Wars movie in 1977, winning an Academy Award, and then he went on to be nominated for a whopping 53 more Awards and become a 5-time Oscar winner.

His extensive catalog includes many iconic Steven Spielberg vehicles like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. More recently, Williams composed the score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Spielberg's coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans. He also previously stated in 2023 that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, and has "at least 10 more years" in him.

