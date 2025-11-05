Original Predator star Arnold Schwarzenegger could still return to the franchise, according to Predator: Badlands producer: "It would be really great to see him come back"

Despite Arnold Schwarzenegger being absent from the live-action Predator franchise since he led the first movie in 1987, Predator: Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt says that the original star could still return to the franchise one day.

"Obviously, the holy grail of Predator movies would be getting Arnold back in there, and it's always been something in the back of our minds," said Rosenblatt in an interview with Deadline. "It would be really great to see him come back to this franchise that he's made iconic, and it's made him iconic."

In fact, it sounds as though the Terminator star has already been in touch with Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg. "He's been really wonderful, Arnold and Dan have met a couple of times now… he's a real fan of what we've done so far," added Rosenblatt. "After Predator: Badlands comes out, we'll see, and hopefully we get the chance to do something with Arnold, that would be awesome."

Schwarzenegger played Alan Schaefer, otherwise known as Dutch, who was a leader of a private military team sent on a rescue mission where they came into contact with the Predator. After the alien stalked and killed most of the mercenaries, Dutch was one of two to survive the ordeal. That was the last we saw of the character, until he made a cameo appearance in Trachtenberg's animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers. However, it sounds as though the team would like him to return for a live-action sequel.

So, how would that work? It seems impossible for Dutch to show up after the events of Predator: Badlands. But, as we know, Trachtenberg likes to play around with the Predator timeline, and has set his three franchise installments at complete ends of the spectrum, with Killer of Killers and Prey dating back to the first century. The director's next Predator movie could take place at any point.

Predator Badlands, however, is set way into the future, and completely flips the script on the usual franchise formula. Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as the lead Yautja, the movie follows the young "runt" as he is outcast from his clan and sent on a dangerous mission to become the ultimate warrior. However, along the way, the hero encounters a broken-down bot (Elle Fanning), and the two form an unlikely companionship.

Predator: Badlands is set to hit theaters on November 7. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Predator movies in order, and keep up with other exciting upcoming movies.