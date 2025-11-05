Original Predator star Arnold Schwarzenegger could still return to the franchise, according to Predator: Badlands producer: "It would be really great to see him come back"

Despite Arnold Schwarzenegger being absent from the live-action Predator franchise since he led the first movie in 1987, Predator: Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt says that the original star could still return to the franchise one day.

"Obviously, the holy grail of Predator movies would be getting Arnold back in there, and it's always been something in the back of our minds," said Rosenblatt in an interview with Deadline. "It would be really great to see him come back to this franchise that he's made iconic, and it's made him iconic."

In fact, it sounds as though the Terminator star has already been in touch with Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg. "He's been really wonderful, Arnold and Dan have met a couple of times now… he's a real fan of what we've done so far," added Rosenblatt. "After Predator: Badlands comes out, we'll see, and hopefully we get the chance to do something with Arnold, that would be awesome."

