New Avatar 3 trailer sees the Fire Na'vi set Pandora aflame as Jake Sully and his family prepare for war

A new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived – and things are heating up for Jake Sully and co.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, the stunning and haunting Varang (Oona Chaplin) explains the origin of the Ash People, a fire-based Na'vi clan, and how they were wiped out by wildfire. Varang mentions that Eywa, the figure that the N'avi worship and believe in, did not come to their aid. Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Pandora lit ablaze as Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) prepare for battle against the Ash People.

Fire and Ash is set one year after the events of The Way of Water, as Jake and his family grapple with grief after Neteyam's death. Per the official synopsis, they "encounter a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake's enemy, Quaritch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences."

The cast includes Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang as Quaritch, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore, and Jermaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin.

Avatar: Fire and Ash | New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're curious about runtime, James Cameron previously stated that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be "a bit longer" than Avatar: The Way of Water, which has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Avatar 4 and 5 are also on the way, the latter of which is set for a 2031 release date, if you can even believe it.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is set to hit theaters in 2029. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip ahead to our complete list of movie release dates.