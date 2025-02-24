James Cameron will reportedly open Avatar 3 with a title card saying no generative AI was used to make the movie
Avatar: Fire and Ash releases later this year
James Cameron has reportedly revealed an anti-AI title card will open up Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. The Oscar-winning director shared the news in a Q&A session in New Zealand attended by Twitter user Josh Harding.
Sharing a picture of Cameron at the event, they wrote: "Such an *incredible* talk. Also, James Cameron revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will begin with a title card after the 20th Century and Lightstorm logos that 'no generative A.I. was used in the making of this movie'."
Cameron has been vocal in the past about his feelings on artificial intelligence, speaking to CTV news in 2023 about AI-written scripts. "I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said – about the life that they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality – and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it," he told the publication. "I don’t believe that’s ever going to have something that’s going to move an audience. You have to be human to write that. I don’t know anyone that’s even thinking about having AI write a screenplay."
The director is the latest to make a stand against AI, with Nicolas Cage sharing his thoughts earlier this year. Speaking at the Saturn Awards, he said: "It's happening right now around all of us: the new AI world. I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us. Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us."
Avatar 3 continues the story of the Na'vi, focusing on the Ash People, a clan who live in the volcanic regions of Pandora. However it will also continue from the emotional ending of Avatar: The Way of Water, which saw Jake and Neytiri's son, Neteyam, killed. The director has revealed that those who have already seen it have called it the most moving movie of the trilogy yet.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is released on December 19, 2025. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2025 movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
James Cameron has shown an early version of Avatar 3 to "a few people" and they say it's the best and most emotional entry in the series
32 movies with Oscar-winning actors in bizarre roles