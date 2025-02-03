Nicolas Cage speaks out against AI in acting: "There will be no human response to life as we know it"

Nicolas Cage has spoken out against the use of AI in acting.

The actor made the comments during his acceptance speech for best actor in a film for his role in Dream Scenario at the Saturn Awards (via Variety).

"It's happening right now around all of us: the new AI world. I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us," he said. "Robots cannot reflect the human condition for us. That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only. We can't let that happen.

"The job of all art in my view, film performance included, is to hold a mirror to the external and internal stories of the human condition through the very human thoughtful and emotional process of recreation," he continued. "A robot can’t do that. If we let robots do that, it will lack all heart and eventually lose edge and turn to mush. There will be no human response to life as we know it. It will be life as robots tell us to know it.

"I say, protect yourselves from AI interfering with your authentic and honest expressions."

The role of AI in the film industry has been a contentious subject, with AI protections a major talking point in the SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

Dream Scenario is streaming on Max now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best movies on Max.