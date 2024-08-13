James Cameron says the only way he won't direct Avatar 4 and 5 is if he's hit by a bus

After reports that Avatar helmer James Cameron might not direct movies 4 and 5, the director has set the record straight and says he would have to be near death in order to no longer be involved with the franchise.

"Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they’re going to have to stop me. I’ve got plenty of energy, I love doing what I’m doing," Cameron said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in response to whether he still plans to direct Avatar 4 and 5. "Look, if I get hit by a bus and I’m in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

Well, we sure hope that doesn't happen. "Yeah, I try to avoid that kind of scenario," he added. Yes, Cameron. Please do.

Avatar 4 officially entered production in 2022 before Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of the Water , had even been released. But as we know, these movies take a very long time to make. After some pushback due to strikes, the fourth installment is set to hit the screen in December 2029 and is said to be a direct sequel to Avatar 3 .

Little is known about Avatar 5 on the other hand, apart from the fact it will be set on Earth rather than Pandora. Avatar 5 is slated for a 2031 release. "They’re written, by the way," said Cameron of the fourth and fifth movies. "I just reread both of them about a month ago. They’re cracking stories. They’ve got to get made."

As for Avatar 3, Cameron offered a little update, "Yeah. It’s really fucking cool. You’re going to love it. And I can’t talk about it." Although an official synopsis is yet to be released for the third movie, which is called Avatar: Fire and Ash, we know it will introduce and focus on two new Na'vi cultures including a fire tribe, just as the first movie focuses on the forest-dwelling Na'vi and the second on the costal-living Metkayina tribe.

Avatar 3 hits theatres on December 19, 2025. Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are both available to stream on Disney Plus right now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way in 2023 and beyond.