James Cameron says Avatar 3 will introduce two new Na'vi cultures

The world of Pandora is about to get even bigger – Avatar 3 will introduce us to two new Na'vi cultures, according to director James Cameron.

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak," Cameron told Deadline (opens in new tab). "You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of roves a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

The Omaticaya are the forest-dwelling Na'vi who are the subject of the first movie, while the Metkayina, who we're introduced to in Avatar: The Way of Water, live on Pandora's coast. As we're definitely getting fire Na'vi in the third movie and we've already encountered earth and water-based clans, it's possible that the other new culture could be an airborne tribe to complete the four elements. Perhaps we'll ascend the mountains of Pandora in the third movie?

One thing we are getting in the next film, though, is some more morally complex Na'vi. "In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite," Cameron previously told French publication 20 Minutes (opens in new tab).

Avatar 3 is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on December 20, 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023.