Borderlands director says he "could write a book" on his experience making the critically-panned video game movie

Borderlands director Eli Roth has shared a cryptic reflection on making the movie.

The video game adaptation bombed at the box office and received a frosty reaction from critics, too, with our own Borderlands review awarding the movie just 2 stars.

"That was a whole other story," Roth told IndieWire of the movie. "Making that in COVID was like… I could write a book on that."

He didn't elaborate any further on his thoughts, but, from just these few words, it seems the process wasn't all that smooth.

But, he did share his appreciation for horror movies. "I said, 'If I’m going to make a return to horror, then it's got to be with something that makes me hungry to do it again,'" he commented. "Now, I pretty much just want to do horror all the time… I could actually do horror movies for every holiday. I would just do them for the year. If someone was like, 'For the rest of your life, all you're allowed to do is holiday horror movies'? I'd go, 'Great!' and fill the calendar."

Roth isn't the only person who has indicated that Borderlands was a bumpy ride. "On Borderlands, nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong: it sat on the shelf for too long during the pandemic, and reshoots and rising interest rates took it outside the safety zone of our usual strict financial models," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said of the movie last month.

