New trailer drops for The Witcher anime movie revealing returning stars from the live action Netflix series

Before Liam Hemsworth makes his debut as the monster hunter in The Witcher season 4, Netflix is releasing a new animated film starring Geralt de Rivia. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is arriving on February 11, and its first full trailer promises a brutal war between humans and sea creatures.

The movie brings back game voice actor Doug Cockle as the White Wolf, who is joined by returning live-action stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Christina Wren completes the main voice cast as Essie Daven, a new character that will be central to this new adventure.

As we see in the trailer, Essie joins Geralt and Jaskier when they start to investigate a new case. It seems like the monster hunter is far from getting his dreams of "coin, peace, and quiet", as he is forced to find answers to an escalating conflicts while working on his trust issues at the promise of a new romance.

The plot adapts Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Little Sacrifice, included in the collection Sword of Destiny, and it has close connections to the TV show. The action takes place around 1244 on The Witcher timeline, that is, soon after Geralt and Yennefer meet in season 1.

Netflix has revealed the official synopsis for the film, which reads: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends – old and new – to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

Sirens of the Deep is the second animated film around Sapkowski's dark fantasy world to arrive on Netflix, following 2021's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is released on Netflix on February 11.