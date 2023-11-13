The Witcher community is absolutely stoked for Geralt's anime actor: "The White Wolf has returned"

By Lauren Milici
published

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to hit Netflix in 2024

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
(Image credit: Netflix)

The original voice of Geralt is returning to voice The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – and fans are beyond stoked.

The film serves as a sequel to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and sees Geralt of Rivia hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village. The voice of Geralt will be played by none other than Doug Cockle, who first played the character in the 2007 video game.

The story, which takes place between episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher season 1, is being adapted from 'A Little Sacrifice,' written by Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher book series that both the video game and TV series draw from. Jaskier star Joey Batey and Yennefer actor Anya Chalotra will reprise their roles for the animated movie alongside Man of Steel's Christina Wren who is set to voice Essi Daven.

Sirens of the Deep is directed by Kang Hei Chul from a screenplay penned by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as executive producer.

"I love how we all joked about getting Doug Cockle and then it really happened, we really manifested so hard," one fan tweeted.

"Doug Cockle gonna show the Netflix audience how Geralt’s deep voice is properly done!" said another.

"Oh man, Doug Cockle back as Geralt?! I'm in. So great to hear that voice again," someone tweeted.

"The White Wolf has returned," one fan wrote.

"Netflix knows what the people want," wrote another.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue.

