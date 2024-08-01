New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this August

Summer is here! But if you, like me, would rather escape to the shade than lay out in the sun, I have good news for you. Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down this summer as the internet’s biggest streamer’s August catalog is bursting with first-class film and television ready for you to start binging. So, whether you’re taking a break from the sun or simply trying to make use of the longer nights, why not take full advantage of Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows?

August's streaming highlights include the last season ever of the popular alternative superhero show The Umbrella Academy, the Rebel Moon Snyder Cuts, and Jeff Goldblum’s modern-day take on the Greek Gods. And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix round-up without a star-studded original movie, this time starring Mark Wahlberg, so we’ve got that too!

So, what are you waiting for? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this sunny season.

New on Netflix in August 2024

Rebel Moon Director's Cuts

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 2

In true Zack Snyder fashion, the director’s two-part sci-fi adventure is getting a director's cut. That's right, Rebel Moon 1 Part One and Part Two are getting Snyder Cuts. Not only that, but the movies have new titles too, with Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire now titled Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood, and Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver now titled Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

The cuts add hours to Snyder’s Star Wars-like saga that follows fearless warrior Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of misfits as they battle to save their small planet from tyrannical focus led by Regent Balisarius (Ed Skrein). According to Netflix, the cuts will “Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon.” So if you were a fan of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, this one may be for you.

The Umbrella Academy season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 8

It pains me to say it, but this is it: the final season of the hit Netflix original The Umbrella Academy season 4 is almost here. Based on the comic series by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, the show follows a gang of adopted superhero siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, oh, and the apocalypse.

The last time we saw the Hargreeves siblings in The Umbrella Academy season 3, they were stripped of their powers and spread far and wide after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion reset their timeline. But now they are more vulnerable than ever as their outside threats grow, one being their father Reginald who is now publicly running a nefarious business empire, and the other, a mysterious association predicting the end of the world. The Umbrella Academy must come together one last time (cry) to save the earth as they know it and finally put things right.

Worst Ex Ever

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 14

Now, it wouldn't be a New on Netflix list without at least one true crime documentary, and this one just so happens to be made by the same team behind the streamer’s highly popular Worst Roommate Ever docu-series. But this time, instead of taking the Single White Female approach, the team is looking into just what can go wrong after a relationship ends, with Worst Ex Ever. The four-part series "built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner," looks at multiple stories of betrayal, violence, and deceit, from real victims. The show mixes real-life testimonials and police bodycam footage with animated reenactments, that make you think twice about who you are getting into a relationship with.

Emily in Paris season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 15

The fourth season of Emily in Paris drops this month, and spoiler alert, Emily is still in Paris. Lily Collins is back as an everyday American girl living out her Parisian dreams, but it's not all chocolate croissants and berets for the expat, as drama continues to stir in the city of love. Season 3 ended in high tension when Camille called off her shambles of a wedding to Gabriel because of Emily’s feelings for her husband-to-be, which later led to Alfie breaking up with Emily. Now, torn between two men, Emily must make up her mind about where her love life is headed. Meanwhile, at work, Emily’s boss Sylvie is having marital issues as the whole Agence Grateau team faces their own personnel shakeups. How will the fashionista ever manage to juggle all of this? We’ll have to just wait and see.

The Union

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 16

So, here is the star-studded Netflix original you have all been waiting for. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, The Union follows a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey whose world gets turned upside down when he reconnects with his high school sweetheart Roxanne. But it's not all romance as reunions as Roxanne is actually a secret agent, and recruits Mike on a high-stakes US intelligence mission, thrusting him into a world of spies and action he could only ever dream of. Directed by The Oranges’ Julian Farino, The Union is a wild thriller-action ride like what we have been seeing from Netflix lately, ie Hit Man, with Wahlberg bringing the comedy in clutch.

KAOS

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 29

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if we had ancient Greek Gods living amongst us today? Well, wonder no more as Netflix’s eight-episode long series Kaos is just that.

Starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, the series follows the King of The Gods as becomes increasingly more paranoid that his fall from grace is coming when the people of Earth start to rebel against the gods and challenge their authority. Kaos flips what we know about Greek mythology on its head and brings the lords who oversaw the start of civilization, into the 21st century where they abuse wealth and power. Alongside Zeus, the series features other gods such as Hades, Hera, Dionysus, Poseidon, and more.

Terminator Zero

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: August 29

What better way to finish this Netflix watchlist than a brand new top-notch anime series fresh from the streamer? Terminator Zero is one for both longtime anime fans and Hollywood movie buffs alike, as it mixes one of the greatest action franchises with a sleek animated style. The show follows a soldier living in a dystopian 2022 where a terrible war between humans and machines has spanned over decades. To prevent humanity from being wiped out, the soldier is sent back in time to 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who is building an AI system that will later gain self-awareness and be used by big bad business Skynet. But there's a catch, a fierce traveling Terminator working for the opposition is also on Malcolm’s heels. In a race to save the world from total robotic domination, the brave warrior must gear up and defeat her toughest opponent yet.

