First Knives Out 3 trailer sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc return to solve a "holy" and "unsolvable" mystery
Wake Up Dead Man is set to hit theaters on November 26
The first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment in Rian Johnson's Knives Out saga, has arrived – and Benoit Blanc is back for a mystery of the holy variety.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) delivers his normal Sunday sermon before returning to his quarters... and turning up dead. Rev. Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor), another member of the clergy, teams up with Blanc (Daniel Craig) to get to the bottom of it – and the part where he refers to him as "Benoit frickin' Blanc" is my favorite part of the trailer. As with every Knives Out film, every member of the church is a suspect, and everyone is extremely suspicious.
The complete list of suspects is as follows: Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), devout Catholic and Wicks' "right-hand woman," local doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), uptight lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), former concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), and groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church). Additionally, Mila Kunis appears as local police chief Geraldine Scott.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to hit theaters on November 26, before heading to Netflix on December 12 – the same release formula as the first two films.
Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are both available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up to date with the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025.
