Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner says he wanted to subvert fan expectations by having a new take on classic Marvel villain Norman Osborn

Peter Parker is back, and so is one of Spider-Man's most legendary villains, Norman Osborn. The version of the character that we see in Disney Plus' new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, however, is quite different from what we're perhaps used to.

Set in an alternate timeline, the show introduces Osborn (voiced by Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo) as Peter's mentor and ally. As part of an interview with GamesRadar+, showrunner Jeff Trammell says part of this new take on the character was a desire to subvert fans' expectations.

"I wanted to introduce a Norman Osborn that felt very much like the Norman we know, but also very different. Because I think every single Spider-Man fan is going to come to this show and go, 'Oh, there's Norman Osborn. That's bad news,'" he explains.

"Initially, you're always going to come with these preconceived notions," continues Trammell, "but as the show is going on and you get to know this Norman, there is a part of you that's like, 'Well, is he like the Norman that I think he's going to be, or is he different? Am I pre-judging him because of all this history with the character?'

"So for me, that was something that was very important. I want you to think you know where this is gonna go, and maybe you're right, maybe you're not, but the fact that you are unsure means the world to me."

Of course, anyone familiar with Spider-Man might expect Norman Osborn to eventually turn against Peter and become the Green Goblin, as he's done many times before in previous adaptations of the story. However, Trammell appears to perhaps be doing things somewhat differently, preserving some of that surprise factor.

"I remember watching Spectacular Spider-Man, and when you find out Norman is the Goblin, I was like, 'Oh, I didn't expect it,' because they do such a good job of making me not think that he's the Goblin, even though I know he's the Goblin," adds Trammell. "That was a really big inspiration for this Norman, as well as just, you know, keep you on your toes a bit, let you meet this guy, and see if he can win you over the same way he's managed to do everyone."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the MCU continues to grow in so many different ways, finding new formulas to surprise fans has become an important part for the franchise's creative teams. Brad Winderbaum, executive producer and Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, also spoke with GamesRadar+ about creating a "unique" shared universe that feels excitingly diverse.

"I have very strong memories of walking into the comic book shop as a kid and seeing an array of options to read, being able to bounce around between different genres, tones, artists, and styles," he says. "To me Marvel, but also comic books in general, is about variety and having the ability to follow your own interests and your own moods. That's really the hope [with Marvel TV], especially in 2025.

"If we chat again next year, hopefully the conversation will be like, 'Wow, you were right, look at all the that variety that you were able to put on screen.' Because I think one of the things that makes Marvel unique as a shared universe, and differentiates it from other shared universes, is that tonal variety that it offers."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney Plus on January 29. For more, check out our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule and our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows.