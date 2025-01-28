Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner explains the one thing about the Marvel hero that the team wanted to get right: "At the end of the day, he's a guy who cares"

While we impatiently wait to hear good news about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and the MCU's Spider-Man 4, another version of Peter Parker is landing on Disney Plus this week in the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. But with the character having such a long and varied history on screen, how did this show set itself apart?

In an interview with GamesRadar+, showrunner Jeff Trammell spoke about the unique aspects of this new adaptation, revealing the one thing about the Marvel hero that the team wanted to get right: Peter's heart.

"There's a lot to Peter, but at the end of the day, he's a guy who cares. He cares a lot. He cares, some would say, too much, but I think that's the thing that ties us to Peter. He cares, and we all care, and we want to see him reach the finish line. We want to see him do the impossible," Trammell explains.

"So for me, it was like, the jokes are always important, the character is important, the awkward dorkiness that we all have is important, but honestly, the heart of the character is so important for Peter," he adds.

The essence of who Peter Parker is at his core remains intact, but his journey is completely different than Tom Holland's in the MCU movies. The animated show is set in an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Peter's mentor, instead of Tony Stark, as the story navigates the superhero's origins.

When asked about what sets this adaptation apart from the others, Trammell pointed to Peter's surrounding cast. "The world that he's in really changes who Peter is, because he is so malleable, but also he is a character that wants to do what's best," says Trammell. "And sometimes he doesn't know what's best, so he leans on those around him. He leans on Aunt May, which is always a constant. But just having Nico, having our Norman, having Lonnie, and Pearl in his periphery is going to change the adventures and the kind of morals that Peter learns."

The show features some of the biggest characters in the Spider-Man universe, including Otto Octavius (voiced by Hugh Dancy) and Norman Osborn (voiced by Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo). Charlie Cox also reprises his role as Daredevil for this show, ahead of his live-action return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney Plus on January 29. For more, check out our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule and our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows.