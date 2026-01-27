Wonder Man's in-universe film pokes fun at rumored epic Avengers: Doomsday runtime

Marvel might be poking fun at that mega-sized Avengers: Doomsday runtime rumor thanks to new Disney Plus show Wonder Man.

Rumors that Avengers: Doomsday would run for a mammoth three hours and 45 minutes recently hit the internet, which would easily make Doomsday the longest MCU movie.

On Twitter, Marvel Studios' official account posted an old ticket for the in-universe superhero movie Wonder Man, as well as a theater booking screen for the remake. As spotted by Cosmic Marvel, the booking screen reveals that the new Wonder Man film's runtime is 225 minutes, which equates to 3 hours and 45 minutes. Plus, the ticket's cost, $3.75, matches up to the runtime, too – 225 minutes is 3.75 hours.

Stream Marvel Television's #WonderMan, an 8-episode series, premiering tomorrow at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus.

Now, whether this is Marvel's way of teasing that the Doomsday runtime is a supersized 3 hours and 45 minutes, or whether it's just a joke acknowledging the rumors, or even if it's all just a coincidence remains to be seen.

In the new TV show, Wonder Man is the brand new superhero reboot Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams is desperate to star in, after loving the original movie as a child. The only wrinkle is, Simon has powers of his own, and superpowers have been banned in Hollywood.

The show has debuted to strong reactions so far, with our own Wonder Man review awarding the show 4.5 stars. "Wonder Man stands apart from the rest of the MCU as a warm and witty buddy comedy set against the backdrop of Hollywood. Low on superpowers, but full of charm, it uses the backdrop of this universe to tell an affecting tale of two outsiders trying to find a way to pursue their dreams against all the odds," reads our verdict.

Wonder Man arrives on January 27 in the US and January 28 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies, or get up to date with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.