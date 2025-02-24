There's a Spider-Man reference from Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again – and it's the perfect starting point for my dream MCU crossover

Kingpin makes reference to Spider-Man in Daredevil: Born Again, and it's got me desperate for Marvel to greenlight a crossover between the webhead and The Man Without Fear.

As revealed during a question on Jake's Takes, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin mentions "a kid dressed like a spider in the second episode." Further details are unclear in this pre-release period, but the intent is obvious: Spider-Man is swinging around New York – and its mayor is well aware of the wallcrawler.

Of course, Spider-Man and Daredevil have, albeit briefly, crossed paths in the MCU before during the opening act of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There, Charlie Cox's "really good lawyer" provides some legal counsel to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after the reveal of his secret identity as Spider-Man.

But everyone from Hell's Kitchen to Queens will be hoping two of New York's finest street-level superheroes will be battling villains together in the near future.

Not only have they shown a mutual respect for each other in the comics – most notably in Chip Zdarsky's 2019 run – but their skillsets and personalities would surely make for a magnetic team-up should the opportunity arise. Basically: we're all in. Pretty please?

Daredevil: Born Again is hitting Disney Plus on March 4, but it's been a long road to get here. In 2023, the series was significantly overhauled after its original directors and writers were fired. Since then, showrunner Dario Scardapane has been brought in and has fought for the inclusion of Foggy and Karen from the Daredevil series on Netflix.

D'Onofrio also clarified recent claims from Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld about Born Again, instead suggesting that Scardapane was integral in reworking the series.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order. Then dive into our ranking of the webhead's finest adventures with our list of the best Spider-Man movies.