New Marvel Zombies poster is a witty callback to one of the most iconic memes from The Walking Dead

Marvel Zombies puts an undead twist on the MCU – and it's paid homage to one of the most famous zombie shows of all time with a new poster.

In the artwork, which you can see below, we see some pretty recognizable hands trying to break through a gap between two doors. The doors are painted with the warning: "Don't open Avengers inside."

Scroll if you dare. #MarvelZombies pic.twitter.com/ZETOJCZRDASeptember 24, 2025

This is a play on an infamous Walking Dead moment from the very first episode, where Rick Grimes wakes up in hospital and wanders to a set of locked doors that read: "Don't open dead inside."

But, one of the reasons the Walking Dead scene has endured for so long is that the doors kind of look like they say "don't dead open inside," which the Marvel poster has neatly avoided by making the two halves of the warning different colors.

As for those undead hands, closer inspection reveals which of our favorite MCU characters have been zombified. In the poster, you can see the claws of Scarlet Witch, Steve Rogers's Captain America, Namor, Hawkeye, Okoye, Abomination, and more.

In fact, tons of MCU familiar faces are back for the show. Along with the above, the cast of characters includes the likes of Ms. Marvel, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and more among the survivors, while other zombies include Captain Marvel, Ghost, and even Thanos. Plus, the show features the MCU debut of Blade, though the producers had no idea this would be the case.

The show is a spin-off of the What If…? season 1 episode that saw a zombie plague spawned from the Quantum Realm take over the Marvel universe. In this new show, Kamala Khan sets off on a journey with a potential cure to the virus, but the queen of the dead, Scarlet Witch, is after her to use Kamala's powers for her own nefarious schemes.

All episodes are streaming now. You can check out our Marvel Zombies review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show, or see our Marvel Zombies ending explained for a breakdown of the final episode.

And, if you're just looking for an MCU marathon, here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order.