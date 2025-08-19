Blade is finally making his MCU debut in Marvel Zombies, but the character won't be voiced by Mahershala Ali

Blade is finally making his MCU debut in upcoming animated miniseries Marvel Zombies – but we're still not getting Mahershala Ali's take on the character.

Although plenty of MCU actors are returning to voice their animated counterparts in the show, ComicBook reports that Todd Williams will voice the vampire hunter instead of Ali, whose live-action casting was announced all the way back in 2019. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Williams has voiced an Ali character – he took over as Titan in Invincible season 3 after Ali voiced him in season 1.

The most recent update on the long-gestating Blade movie came from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who said, "We didn’t want to simply just put a leather outfit on him and have him start killing vampires. It had to be unique. It fell into the time when we started pulling back and saying, 'Only accept insanely great.' And it wasn't 'insanely great' at the time."

Feige also revealed that the movie will now be set in the present day, after previous versions were reportedly set in eras past – including during Prohibition. However, according to recent reports, Marvel has "no sense of urgency" to get the movie made.

The voice cast of Marvel Zombies also includes Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

Consisting of four episodes, the show is set in an alternate timeline introduced in an episode of What If…? season 1 titled 'What If… Zombies?!' and follows a group of survivors as they take on an army of the undead that consists of familiar former heroes and villains.

Marvel Zombies arrives on Disney Plus on September 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come as part of Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.