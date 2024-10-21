Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again gets release date as new trailer is shown behind closed doors at New York Comic Con

Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus show Daredevil: Born Again has had its first trailer shown behind closed doors at New York Comic Con, and it sounds like Charlie Cox’s vigilante is out for war against Kingpin.

The trailer, which has since been leaked online, teases a dark and violent setting where Matt Murdock prepares to protect the streets from various villains and crime lords. Fans got a peek at Daredevil coming face to face with The Punisher, Muse, and Kingpin, as well as appearances from Bullseye, Karen Page, and Foggy Nelson. Alongside the trailer, Marvel has also confirmed that the show will land on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025.

But the most exciting part of the clip is a new hero who Murdock visits in prison, and is later seen in a white suit with a gold tiger pendant. Could this be Marvel Comics' White Tiger? Hector Ayala AKA White Tiger is Marvel’s first Hispanic superhero first appearing in 1975. The hero gets his powers from his tiger pendants which give him superhuman strength and martial arts skills. Daredevil: Born Again marks White Tiger’s MCU debut played by All American star Kamar de los Reyes.

This is not the only Daredevil tease we have had from NYCC as earlier in the weekend fans spotted Cox’s new Daredevil suit on display . Discussing Film posted a close-up of the suit on Twitter , which you can see below, which suggests Disney has opted for a Deadpool-like red and black look.

Daredevil: Born Again reunites us with civil servant turned midnight vigilante Murdock once again. The official synopsis reads: "Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Alongside Cox, the series brings back Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter, and welcomes newcomers Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Jeremy Earl and Ayelet Zurer.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as how to watch Marvel movies in order.