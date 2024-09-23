Marvel Studios' TV boss reveals his dream MCU series – and it involves a complete newcomer

Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum has given his surprise pick for the dream MCU series that he would love to see come to life.

Speaking to Collider, Winderbaum – who is also part of the Marvel Studios Parliament – was asked about the show he would greenlight immediately if he could. His answer? "I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider. I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider."

Different iterations of Ghost Rider have appeared in Marvel movies and MCU-adjacent projects down the years. Of course, Nicolas Cage portrayed the role of stuntman-turned-supernatural-being Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2012 sequel Spirit of Vengeance.

The Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider appeared throughout the series Agents of Shield and was played by Gabriel Luna, though the character never appeared outside that continuity in any 'mainline' MCU movies or shows.

Winderbaum, though, has picked Danny Ketch – the third Ghost Rider who first debuted in Marvel's comics in 1990. Curiously, the character later appeared as part of the supernatural supergroup The Midnight Sons, which also starred Doctor Strange and Blade.

We suspect it will be a while, however, until Ghost Rider revs up and into the MCU with Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6 looking fit to burst already. Agatha All Along is the latest Disney Plus series, with Kathryn Hahn's witch having just assembled a coven to head into the Witches' Road. Next year also sees the return of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. We've got a devil. So why not a ghost?

