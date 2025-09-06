Marvel fans are predicting which characters will die in Marvel Zombies

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been putting their braaains to work to try to figure out which characters from the world of super soldiers and rage monsters will be making it out alive in the upcoming animated series, Marvel Zombies. The recent and hilariously violent trailer displayed a healthy (or unhealthy, depending on how bitey characters were) amount of slow-motion blood and gore, including Blade as Moon Knight dicing up Ghost, and our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man yanking off multiple zombie heads like he was pulling a batch of grapes apart. But even with these impressive feats of zombie eradication, fans are still wary of just which heroes will end up with more than a flesh wound when the show arrives.

Over on Reddit, a breakdown of the confirmed cast was made, and which out of this unfortunate band of characters in this undead universe was going to make it out alive. The presumed kill list might disappoint some, but it indeed feels like a solid assessment. One fan suspected that the likes of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Yelena (Florence Pugh) are all likely to go out on heroic deaths saving others, but end up joining the rotten ranks of the Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) undead army.

One fan had an even bleaker expectation, saying, "I think they all die and there is nothing left. It would be fun if they followed the comics and started taking them on a cosmic path afterwards. There’s meat in those stars." Another fan predicted that one great nation in the MCU was going to suffer massively, adding, "I don’t think anyone is making it out of Wakanda."

But while expected casualties have been calculated, one eager viewer predicted that the show would pull the rug from under us, only for zombies to be hidden underneath. "Most of them, though, I feel like Yelena, Shang-Chi, and Kamala seem to be positioned as the leads? People need to prepare for the Ant-Man head, T'Challa, and especially Spider-Man to bite it immediately."

We'll have to see who winds up dead and then up and about, albeit groaning the whole time, when Marvel Zombies arrives on Disney+ on September 24. Also, be sure to check what other MCU projects are heading our way here.