I've been skeptical of the Marvel Zombies animated series, but the hilariously violent first trailer just convinced me to watch it

The first Marvel Zombies trailer is so absurdly brutal that the stuff they haven't shown must be even more gonzo
I'm not particularly a fan of the Marvel Zombies comics, nor am I usually fond of the visual style of the MCU's Disney Plus streaming animated series. But the new M-rated trailer for the hilariously brutal animated adaptation of Marvel Zombies might have just convinced me to give the show a go when it starts streaming in late September.
The Marvel Zombies trailer is absolutely gonzo, with a level of nearly slapstick level violence that echoes series like Berserk and Fist of the North Star in its absurdity. And that's not a complaint - the tone of the trailer and the handling of how the zombies work in their reality of the Marvel Multiverse are far more interesting than another story of slowly shambling undead given a Marvel-ized coat of paint.
Here's the trailer:
Along with Blade, who has a style that somewhat resembles his look in the under-appreciated Midnight Suns tactical game, eagle-eyed fans might take note of the apparent presence of Lin Lie, the Sword Master, who has become the current Iron Fist in comics.
The announced cast for Marvel Zombies includes a number of popular MCU actors reprising their roles for the series. The list includes Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), and Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams).
Marvel Zombies premieres on September 24 on Disney Plus. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
