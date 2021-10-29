Marvel's new Iron Fist probably is a Chinese hero that's been waiting in the wings for years

Marvel's 'reveal' of the hero who will become the new Iron Fist, taking the mantle from Danny Rand, frames the character's identity as a mystery to be solved when his just-announced limited series kicks off in February 2022.

Iron Fist #1 cover, with Sword Master possibly? (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Marvel's very first teaser for the new Iron Fist, the one which pays homage to the classic 'Spider-Man No More!' page from Amazing Spider-Man #50 featuring Danny Rand abandoning his costume, may actually contain a vital clue as to the identity of the new Iron Fist - and it's definitely a hero Marvel fans know, though not yet particularly intimately.

Looking closely at the teaser, along with the abandoned Iron Fist costume, the trash can and surrounding area are littered with the green shards of a shattered object - shards which bear a striking resemblance to the blade wielded by recently introduced Marvel hero Sword Master.

For the unfamiliar, Sword Master is a Chinese hero who debuted in Marvel's 2018 Chinese language title Warriors of the Three Sovereigns before branching into his own Sword Master title and eventually joining the revamped Agents of Atlas, and who has played a role in several Marvel crossovers, most notably 2020's King in Black event.

Iron Fist No More teaser (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Real name Lin Lie, Sword Master is a skilled martial artist who studied under none other than Shang-Chi, and who wields the Sword of Fu Xi, a magical blade with dark power which is said to have been forged in a star - and which, in the right hands, may have the power to destroy the Earth.

If that is Sword Master's blade shattered on the ground alongside Danny's abandoned costume, that could be a strong indicator that Lin Lie will become the new Iron Fist. And what's more, the possible broken blade isn't the only clue that Lin Lie may take up the mantle. Marvel's announcement of the new Iron Fist states that there may be a larger mystery around the new Iron Fist beyond his secret identity - specifically the nature of his powers.

Traditionally, the bearer of the Iron Fist mantle gets their power by plunging their fists into the molten heart of the dragon known as Shu-Lao the Undying, creating a connection between the dragon's magic and the Iron Fist themself. But Marvel's announcement indicates that the new Iron Fist may get his powers from a different source - "something far more sinister," according to the text of the release.

The power of the Sword of Fu Xi would certainly qualify - its origins may be somewhat obscure, but its nature as a weapon of great destructive power with ties to the Chinese war god Chiyou, and even Knull, the former god of the Symbiotes aren't. If the sword is destroyed and Lin Lie absorbs its magic, that could easily qualify as a new source of power for the Iron Fist.

Sword Master #10 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There are also a few demonic-looking creatures hiding in the 'Iron Fist No More!' image, with one of their faces in the window of the apartment building, and a claw reaching down over the can where Danny left his costume. Those creatures, in fact, appear to be the demon warriors of Sword Master's enemy Chiyou, as depicted in Sword Master's own title.

What's more, writer Alyssa Wong is already planning to include Sword Master in another title leading up to the new Iron Fist title, with a planned cameo for him in Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox. With Death of Doctor Strange changing the magical landscape of the Marvel Universe overall, it's entirely possible that the White Fox tie-in could establish the next step of Sword Master's journey, perhaps even showing how his sword could be shattered.

Establishing Lin Lie as the new Iron Fist would make sense for Marvel on a few levels. For one thing, it lets the publisher give one of its rising stars an upgrade and a higher profile by associating Lin Lie with the Iron Fist mantle.

And for another, it allows Marvel to address the scrutiny Iron Fist has been under in recent years as an example of the 'white savior' trope, in which a white hero supplants a non-white person as a leading cultural figure or as a representative of an exoticized culture, potentially by placing a character of Chinese heritage in the role.

In other words, making Sword Master the new Iron Fist would check a few boxes - making some sense both on and off the page - and Marvel may be about to do exactly that when Iron Fist #1 drops on February 16, 2022.

For the record, we asked Marvel straight out if the new Iron Fist is Lin Lie, but as of the publication of this article, we haven't heard back.

