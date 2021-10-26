The Death of Doctor Strange uncovers a new facet to the origin of new Marvel hero White Fox

The relatively new Marvel hero the White Fox returns this November, becoming the prime suspect in a series of murderers connected to the Death of Doctor Strange. In the upcoming one-shot Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox , Alyssa Wong returns to write the next White Fox adventure alongside artist Andie Tong and colorist Arif Prianto.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Doctor Strange's death has hurled our entire reality into all-out war and chaos. Magical invaders from countless dimensions descend on Earth. One such threat will change the life of Ami Han (AKA White Fox) in a huge way," Marvel editor Tom Groneman said when Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox was announced.

"White Fox is the last of her kind, the last of the magical, shape-shifting beings known as Kumiho. Her family, the other Kumiho -- they're long gone. No one else on Earth knows what it's like to be the White Fox… until now."

According to Marvel, a series of "brutal killings" in Seoul paints White Fox as the only possible suspect.

"The attack… the killings…they're connected to Ami's mysterious past and to the Sorcerer Supreme," Groneman continued. "Stopping them and finding the answers to her many questions about her past will change the future of the White Fox forever."

Check out this preview of Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This is Wong's second outing with White Fox, after 2019's Future Fight Firsts: White Fox - which established the character's full origin for the first time. Wong also worked with Tong on the recent The Legend of Shang-Chi one-shot.

"I love White Fox and I'm excited to be writing her again, especially for the Death of Doctor Strange!" Wong said. "One of my first Marvel stories was Future Fight Firsts: White Fox, a one-shot about Ami Han's origin story, so this feels like coming home."

In addition to featuring White Fox (and possibly a flashback to include Doctor Strange), the book will feature Fox's team Tiger Division, the new Agents of Atlas line-up, and Sword Master.

Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox's cover is illustrated by R1c0, with variants from Peach Momoko and Inhyuk Lee. Check them all out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox goes on sale on November 24.