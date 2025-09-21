Luke Cage's Mike Colter continues to fan the flames of his return to the MCU

Sweet Christmas! Is Luke Cage ever going to venture back to the MCU? Well, after the welcome return of the Man Without Fear, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) set to join him in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, doors must surely start opening for Harlem’s hero to make an appearance at some point, too, right? Well, given that Mike Colter can’t go a week without being asked or potentially alluding to reprising the role that he brilliantly handled for two seasons and a few key spin-off appearances, the former bulletproof hero has once again spent some time toying with fans over the prospect of making a comeback.

At a panel for Edmonton Expo (via Agents of Fandom), Colter played dumb over the recurring question that always seems to get thrown his way regarding the return of Power Man, aka Luke Cage. "I don’t know why people keep asking me this. There are no signs," he explained. "It’s not like they’ve just recently revived one of the Marvel Netflix shows.”

Of course, if Cage did pop up alongside Matt Murdock and Jessica in the future, it would be in a far more fantastical world than the one they were confined to during their Netflix era. Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, for example, is set to stand either against or alongside the universe-saving Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With that in mind, if Cage were to return, might he face more off-world threats, and how would he handle them? Well, with that hypothetical, Colter voiced some concerns, particularly going up against the likes of Thanos.

“Did you see what they did to Hulk? Come on, man, if they’re gonna do that to Hulk, they’d have Thanos absolutely wipe the floor with Luke,” theorized Colter. With that, perhaps it would be good if, just like Daredevil, Luke starts off back on the streets before joining any fight that stretches further beyond New York, and now with confirmation that a third season of Born Again is on the cards, we might get just that. For every other MCU movie and show headed our way, take a peek here.