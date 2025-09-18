Daredevil: Born Again is officially confirmed to return for season 3, and it will start filming in 2026
It's official: Daredevil is coming back
After much speculation, it's been officially confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will indeed be happening – and it will start filming next year.
"In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for season 3 and we start shooting next year," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios's head of streaming, television, and animation, told IGN.
This confirmation comes shortly after some confusion about whether the Man Without Fear would indeed be back following Daredevil: Born Again season 2, after star Charlie Cox misspoke and called season 2 the "final season."
Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, quickly debunked the speculation on Twitter, too. "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so it's a bit confusing," he wrote. "But Charlie and I have discussed, and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season."
Thankfully, we now know for sure that Daredevil's future is secure. Season 2 is shaping up to be something special, too, with Krysten Ritter making her highly anticipated return as Jessica Jones.
"Oh, it's gritty," Ritter said recently. "It feels big, too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like, we're back… I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 doesn't yet have a Disney Plus release date.
