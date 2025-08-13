Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has already debunked Charlie Cox's claim that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is the end: "Good chance there will be a third"

Despite Charlie Cox's viral comments about season 2, Vincent D'Onofrio says it's highly likely that Daredevil: Born Again will get a third season.

During a panel at GalaxyCon, Cox referred to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the "final season." D'Onofrio, however, says that Cox might've just misspoke.

"I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so it's a bit confusing," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter. "But Charlie and I have discussed, and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season."

He repeated this again in a separate post: "Good chance there will be a third."

The new series was initially conceived as an 18-episode legal procedural – in which Matt Murdock spent much more time as a lawyer than in the actual Daredevil suit – before Kevin Feige swooped in and gave the show a complete overhaul. Following the redo, the 18-episode order was split into two nine-episode seasons. It's possible that the show will get a third season (as anything is possible in the MCU), but it's unlikely for Marvel's live-action Disney Plus shows to get a second season, let alone a third.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 recently wrapped filming, with Krysten Ritter joining the show in a reprisal of Jessica Jones. With Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher...we're so very close to a proper Defenders reunion (we just need Luke Cage to come through).

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2026. For more, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies, or, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 6.