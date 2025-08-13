Daredevil star Charlie Cox calls Born Again season 2 the "final season" while teasing that his "favorite" suit is still to come in the Marvel series

Let's not panic just yet, but Charlie Cox has just called Daredevil: Born Again season 2 the "final season."

During an appearance at GalaxyCon, Cox talked up an upcoming suit on the Disney Plus series which he says is his new "favorite" for the Man Without Fear.

While waxing lyrical over the new threads, the Daredevil actor also revealed it would do something "unique" and separate from the comics in what he describes as the "final season." See for yourself below.

Charlie Cox refers to ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 as the “final season.” pic.twitter.com/VoPUTMR0FLAugust 12, 2025

Now, there's two possibilities here: Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is the final season, and Cox has given the game away a little too soon. Or (and we imagine this is the most likely outcome), he simply misspoke or was referring to the season 2 finale. We know which one we're praying for. Hint: give us new Daredevil episodes until the end of time.

On the aforementioned suit – which has been leaked online by some naughty onlookers near the New York set – Cox said, "The one we've just finished with… is my favorite for a couple of reasons. One, because it is badass. But also because every suit that we've [had] so far, in some way, is represented in the comics. We've had a couple of red ones… the She-Hulk yellow and red [suit], but there's something that we do in this final season that doesn't exist in the comics. It is unique to our show."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has wrapped filming, with Cox once again being joined by Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio. Daredevil's fellow Defender Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will also be stopping by in Hell's Kitchen in the new season, which is set to release on Disney Plus in 2026.

