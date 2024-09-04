Daredevil: Born Again will feature "some of the most brutal action" Marvel has ever brought to the screen

Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel, has said that Daredevil is bringing some of the most brutal, bone-crunching violence we've ever seen in a Marvel show.

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least," Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly.

We saw some of this visceral violence in Echo, the first Marvel show to have a TV-MA rating (and Matt Murdock himself had a cameo). Necks snapped – and they were not subtle about it. Born Again initially received some pushback from fans who said that the new show would water down the violence of the original Netflix series... but it looks like that won't be the case.

The cast includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka the Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Hensen as Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson, and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexer (whose story left off on quite the cryptic cliffhanger). The first episode is directed by Moon Knight helmers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (who were directing horror long before they came to Marvel).

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere in March 2025 with a nine-episode first season. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.