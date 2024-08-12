Daredevil: Born Again's new trailer brings back the vibe of the Netflix show as release date finally set

The first look at Daredevil: Born Again debuted at D23, and it seems like the Disney Plus series will channel the energy of the original Netflix show. It was also confirmed that the show will premiere in March 2025.

The trailer screened behind closed doors at the Disney fan convention in Anaheim, California, but Total Film was on the ground and reported that it "shows everything fans of the Netflix show will want from the series – tension between Daredevil and the Punisher, Fisk smashing things with his bare hands, and Murdock threatening Fisk."

Cast members Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal were in attendance at the panel and confirmed that they were starting work on season 2 very soon.

The new show sees Cox back as Matt Murdock, AKA blind superhero Daredevil. Lawyer by day and crimefighter by night, the nine-part series will see him come face-to-face again with his nemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). However, this time the pair are trying to put their past behind them, with Kingpin running for mayor and Murdock doing his best to help the people of Hell’s Kitchen.

Also starring in the show are several familiar faces, including Woll back as Karen Page, Henson back as Foggy Nelson, and Bernthal back as Punisher. Other cast members include Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, and Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman.

Daredevil: Born Again has had a tenuous path back to the screen. The original Netflix show ended six years ago before it was confirmed that Murdock would be returning to the screen in 2022. Filming began in March 2023 but was put on pause amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers’ Strikes. On the break, the entire creative side was let go as the show was overhauled to make it more in line with the Netflix series. Filming kicked off again in January and wrapped in April.

This won’t be Murdock’s first time in the MCU, mind, as he’s also already had cameos in both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Vincent D’Onofrio, meanwhile, has appeared in Hawkeye and Echo.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2025. For more on the MCU, here’s your guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.