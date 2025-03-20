A dedicated fan of Daredevil: Born Again has strung together all the shots we haven't seen yet from the teasers, and they foretell a dark story. The images include an explicit nod to the title, as well as Matt Murdock going toe-to-toe with death without wincing, even a little.

The post is on Reddit, where a user has compiled over two dozen images from across the Daredevil: Born Again trailers to display the scenes and moments not yet covered by the series. A number of them are dimly lit fight scenes, but some others indicate a thrilling twist or two.

Wilson Fisk and Vanessa share a meal together in a blood splattered room, indicating Adam might get fully taken out of the picture. In another scene, they're at a dance together, and Matt's in attendance, dancing with Heather Glenn. Some sort of encounter between Wilson and Matt seems inevitable at the event.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

In another scene, a group of vigilantes wearing different colored balaclavas are confronted by Matt, who allows one of them to aim a shotgun right at his head. Always been remarkably cool in these situations, has Matt Probably because he knows he’ll win whatever fight, although the next scene shows the leader with the red balaclava giving him a hard time.

Muse and his creepy mask are in a couple of shots, as we learn more about the serial killer. We still have a couple of instances of Wilson as New York City mayor to go as well, a plotline executed to sublime levels by Vincent D'Onofrio.

It's a fun exercise in seeing what's been teased and how the footage represents the show. Trailers and publicity are a fascinating science, since they're designed to get us excited, but not over-promise anything. Daredevil: Born Again struck a fine balance between foreshadowing story points without making them obvious.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to continue on Disney Plus through to the end of April. Read our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review to find out why you should be watching and check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to make sure you don't miss an episode.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our upcoming Marvel movies and shows guide will tell you everything else the MCU has on offer in the coming months.