Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 goes right for the jugular with devastating foreshadowing

We love a good foreshadowing moment - and so does Daredevil: Born Again, apparently.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 below.

Towards the beginning of Daredevil: Born Again episode 8, Matt goes to visit Bullseye in prison to interrogate him about his motives to kill Foggy. Of course, this turns violent right away and Matt ends up slamming his face into a table. Shortly before this, Bullseye says, "'Cause that's what good men do, right? Defend their worst enemies?" Bullseye uses said face-slam to bust out of prison - shooting the guard and killing the doctor who stitched him up - and makes his way to that bougie gala where Matt, Fisk, Vanessa, and Heather are all in attendance.

Though Matt is Heather's date, he cuts in and dances with Vanessa - getting her to all but admit something rather harrowing that doesn't make sense just yet. Seconds after, Bullseye shows up and shoots at Fisk, who is dancing with Heather. This causes Matt to jump in front of Fisk, taking a bullet for his worst enemy just as Bullseye said earlier. You can check out the scenes side-by-side below, as put together by a fan.

Spoilers for #DaredevilBornAgain episode 8-----The fact that Dex's line earlier in the episode foreshadowed Matt taking a bullet for Fisk is actually insane oh my god?? pic.twitter.com/33d8flRhQ6April 9, 2025

There is just one episode left of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 before we wait a hot minute for season 2 - which is currently filming. And after that Foggy revelation...we can only imagine what's next.

