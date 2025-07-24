As Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda gets an earlier release date, its showrunner lays out an ambitious mission statement: "My goal was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing"

Black Panther spin-off series Eyes of Wakanda is now releasing a few weeks earlier on Disney Plus.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the animated four-part show is dropping on August 1 instead of its prior landing spot of August 27.

With Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas, this is one of the more under-the-radar MCU entries in 2025 – but no less intriguing.

The miniseries follows a group of Wakandas known as the Hatut Zaraze, a specialist team designed to take on dangerous missions, and their major, death-defying moments through history.

Eyes of Wakanda isn't just giving us a closer look at Wakanda's finest, however. For showrunner and director Todd Harris, it's a chance to dive deeper into the mythology and culture behind one of Marvel's richest locales, building on the legacy of Ryan Coogler's pair of Black Panther movies.

"My goal for the whole show was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing, which is making the world bigger," Harris told Entertainment Weekly. "It is a nation with multiple zip codes. It was mostly just expanding the backdrop of the world that Ryan was able to establish, with just a little bit more time and a few more opportunities at the watering hole. These things have been around for this long, really spreading out the mythology of Wakanda."

Eyes of Wakanda hits Disney Plus on August 1, with Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man to follow later this year.