Agatha All Along's creator has "regrets" over not featuring more of Agatha and Rio’s relationship: "I apologize to the community"

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer says she has "some regrets" about not including more of AgathaRio, the MCU's new favorite ship.

"I have some regrets, but there are many things in the story that I feel are stories for another day, that are chapters for another day, and it's part of the thing I love about our nonlinear approach," Schaeffer told House of R. "You can visit these characters and these stories all over the place at any time, but I apologize to the [AgathaRio] community."

Over the course of the latest MCU miniseries, Agatha and Rio Vidal aka Lady Death (Aubrey Plaza) have a tension-filled, enemies-to-lovers sort of relationship – and that does culminate in a passionate (albeit fatal) kiss (and the first LGBTQIA+ kiss in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Unsurprisingly, fans went crazy for their relationship, which is officially canon to the MCU, with many of them wishing they got to see more.

While Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal are both Marvel Comics characters, the relationship was written for the show. In the comics, however, Lady Death's romantic partners include Thanos, Deadpool, and Ben Reilly aka the Scarlet Spider. Comic book Agatha has a long-dead husband, though little is known about him.

