Agatha All Along's awards submission might have just hinted at a second season, but we've been here before with Marvel

Marvel has submitted its latest show Agatha All Along for awards season, and it leaves the door open for a second season. The WandaVision spin-off will compete in the 'comedy' category, rather than the 'limited series' category.

Variety spotted the detail ahead of the Emmys, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes, and pointed out this suggested it may no longer be considered a miniseries. Per the publication, the Television Academy states that for a limited series, "The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons."

Now, while this is an intriguing decision, it doesn't mean for certain that Agatha All Along season 2 is on the way. In fact, we've actually been here before with Marvel. While WandaVision and Moon Knight were both entered as mini-series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was entered as a drama. However, there's been no sign yet of a second season for that, and it seems to be pretty unlikely at this point.

The Agatha All Along finale ending did set up more to come, as Agatha Harkness (now in ghost form) and Wiccan teamed up to go and find Tommy Maximoff. In the previous episode, Billy brought Tommy back to life, placing him in the body of a dying boy. We don't know where he is, but his comic book backstory does tease some ideas.

Not only that but Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has confirmed we will see Agatha and Billy again in the MCU, potentially in the upcoming Vision show. While we wait for more news, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.