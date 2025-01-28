Agatha All Along season 2 won't be happening according to one of its stars, who reveals showrunner also turned down WandaVision season 2

Agatha All Along season 2 won't be happening, according to one of its stars.

“There won't be one,” Patti LuPone, who played Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along, said on “Andy Cohen Live" (via TheWrap). "Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, 'Patti, I'm just here to tell you that Lilia's going to die,' and I went, 'But I wanted a second season.'"

But, Schaffer isn't keen on second seasons. "[Schaffer] said, 'I don’t do second seasons,'" LuPone added. "She said, 'They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.' She said, 'There's too much to write,' so she does one-offs and I'm really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she's magic."

While Agatha All Along was a hit with critics, its viewership underperformed compared to Marvel's 2023 titles Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion, according to a new report.

The story of WandaVision is likely to continue in the upcoming Vision show, which will see Paul Bettany return to his role. In WandaVision, an alternate version of Vision, White Vision, absorbed all of regular Vision's memories and flew away (regular Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War).

Next up for Marvel is Captain America: Brave New World, which arrives on February 14 and stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford.

You can keep up to date with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.