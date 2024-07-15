The witchy vibes are sublime in this exclusive new look at MCU TV show Agatha All Along

Agatha Harkness is making her highly anticipated return to the MCU later this year – and we've got a brand new look at her TV show to whet your appetite.

The new image, which you can see above, shows Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti Lupone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp standing together in a dark, spooky looking forest. We're getting serious witchy vibes.

One person missing from the line-up above, though, is Aubrey Plaza, who is joining the MCU in the WandaVision spin-off. "It was a pleasure to work with Aubrey because she's so funny and such a live wire, and she's so unpredictable in the best way," Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, July 19, which features Alien: Romulus on the cover. "All of that is thrilling and funny, but also she's so interested in going as deep as she possibly can in any scenario, even if it's comedic."

With Harkness seeking redemption, and Plaza plumbing as yet unknown depths, Agatha All Along, like WandaVision, promises to bring the pathos along with the comedy – and a smattering of musical numbers. "Get ready for some songs," teases Schaeffer.

Agatha All Along is released on September 19 on Disney Plus. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, July 19.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Disney)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Total Film/20th Century Studios/Disney/Marvel Studios/Warner Bros/Prime Video/Universal)

For more on the MCU, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.