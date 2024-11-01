Agatha All Along creator says she wrote several post-credits scenes but it was a "Marvel decision" not to include them

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer said she had written several post-credit scenes for the show, but that it was ultimately Marvel who decided not to include them.

"That’s a Marvel decision. I know nothing more than that," Schaeffer told Variety. "I wrote a number of tags, because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. I think some of my best writing is in the tags that were never made. I should have a little binder of my tags. They’re so fun to write, because you’re writing the promise without having to deliver on anything. They’re the best. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren’t going to do a tag on this show. That doesn’t affect my work, or my vision for the show."

The WandaVision spin-off show recently aired its final two episodes and currently holds an 83% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% Audience score. The show takes place three years after Wanda's debauchery in Westview, and sees Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

Marvel is known for its post-credits scene, which often set up a new storyline or tease an upcoming movie. Deadpool and Wolverine decided to subvert this by showing a mid-credits scene that paid tribute to past Fox-owned Marvel projects and a post-credits scene that included Chris Evans as the Human Torch going off on a vulgar rant about Cassandra Nova.

